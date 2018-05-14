Second Portland-Area Burgerville Joins Union

Gladstone, Oregon – A second Portland-area Burgerville is forming a union. Employees at the Gladstone location on SE McLoughlin Boulevard voted to Unionize. Organizers tell KGW Sunday’s vote is an extension of the restaurant’s culture.

Burgerville says it supports their employees decision and looks forward to sitting down on May 22nd for their first bargaining session. The Burgerville at 92nd and Powell made history last month by creating the first federally recognized fast food union in the country.

Workers today voted in favor of forming a union at Burgerville’s Store No. 8, located at 19119 SE McLoughlin Blvd. in Portland, Ore. The election was held by secret ballot at the restaurant on Saturday, May 12, and Sunday, May 13, and was overseen by facilitators from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

Employees at the single store were able to cast a vote in favor of or against joining the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW), Portland Chapter, d/b/a Burgerville Workers Union. The election was the second to be authorized by the NLRB after a two-year organizing drive. The first election, held on April 23 at Burgerville Store No. 41 at 3504 SE 92nd Ave. in Portland, resulted in workers voting to unionize at that location.

Burgerville Store No. 8 have voted to unionize in the fair and free election overseen by the NLRB. Burgerville is a progressive, pro-employee company: we have supported our employees with the freedom to educate themselves about the options of joining a union. Today, they opted for IWW representation, and we support their decision," said Beth Brewer, Senior VP of Operations for Burgerville. Burgerville has set a date of May 22 with the Burgerville Workers Union for the first bargaining meeting with the members at Burgerville Store No. 41. It is navigating this new working relationship in a positive, productive way and has agreed to bargain in good faith, and will do the same regarding Burgerville Store No. 8. "While working with a union is new to Burgerville, we have a long history of going first. It works out well for both our business and the communities we serve," stated Brewer. Burgerville has always been a leader in the fast-food industry, being the first regional chain to offer cage-free eggs, 100 percent antibiotic-free and hormone-free proteins, and offset 100 percent of its energy use with renewable wind credits, while also supporting 989 Northwest family farms and ranches. On average, Burgerville employees are paid nearly 20 percent more than industry standard, and they are offered healthcare starting at $35/month, with 90 percent of costs covered. Turnover is low, with the average tenure of a Burgerville employee being 29 months, which is 26 percent longer than the industry average. Additional benefits include paid vacation and sick leave, free life insurance, educational assistance, discounted meals and advancement opportunities. In 2017, internal candidates filled 80 percent of all open management positions.

