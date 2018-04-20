Second In Command At Wa. Lottery Fired

This high ranking official was too cozy with vendors doing business with the state. Does this story make you curious about what else might be going on in government? Comments?

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The deputy director of Washington’s Lottery has been ousted following an outside investigation into ethics complaints that found he and other lottery employees accepted drinks and food from a vendor who had a contract with the agency, and that several employees likely got free hotel rooms during a work trip that coincided with the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

An agency spokeswoman confirmed Friday that Jim Warick had been fired on Wednesday. In a written statement, Lottery Director Marcus Glasper said that the behaviors detailed by the report , which was obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request, “do not reflect our own high standards.”

The 26-page report details several events hosted by International Game Technology, which supports the Lottery’s gaming systems, that drew ethical concerns.

The report is a result of issues that were previously raised with the investigator during a hostile workplace investigation into former Lottery Director Bill Hanson. Hanson resigned last fall.