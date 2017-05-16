Seattle Woman Arrested In Portland – Two Kids Taken Into Protective Custody

Portland, Ore. — A Seattle woman is behind bars in Portland, and her two small kids are in protective custody, after she pulled over for drunk driving.

Other drivers called 9-1-1 to say 28 year old Amal Shariff was going north on I-5 near Jantzen Beach Monday. She was weaving in and out of traffic and was scraping the inside median while her car had flat tires.

Police were able to pull her over and after issuing impaired driving tests, the officer started to put her in cuffs when she elbowed the officer in the face. Police say all of this went down with two small kids in the back seat.

She faces several charges including assaulting a police officer and DUII. The two kids were not hurt and are being taken care of by DHS..