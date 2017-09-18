Seattle Has Their Third Mayor Over The Course Of A Week

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle has its third mayor in less than a week, after former Mayor Ed Murray resigned amid allegations he sexually abused teenage boys decades ago.

The City Council on Monday named third-term councilman Tim Burgess, a former police officer, to serve as mayor until the results of the November election are certified.

In accordance with the city’s charter, Council President Bruce Harrell was sworn in upon Murray’s resignation last Wednesday. Harrell had five days to decide whether to give up his council seat and serve out Murray’s term; he took two days before declining.

Burgess already decided not to run for re-election.

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan and urban planner Cary Moon, both Democrats, are running for mayor in the November election.

Murray, a first-term mayor, has denied the accusations against him.