Seattle Swears in First Woman Mayor in Nearly a Century

SEATTLE (AP) – The first woman mayor since the 1920s has taken the helm in the booming progressive city of Seattle.

Ninety-one years after the city elected Bertha Knight Landes as mayor, former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan was sworn in Tuesday at an Ethiopian community center.

Durkan beat out urban planner Carey Moon for the position with 56.3 percent of the vote in the Nov. 7 general election.

She took the oath of office as election results were certified instead of in January because former Mayor Ed Murray resigned in September amid accusations by five men of sexual abuse.

Durkan will lead the city as it deals with the benefits and drawbacks of an economy that is thriving for some but not others as e-commerce giant Amazon expands.