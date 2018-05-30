Seattle Mayor Pushing to Help the Homeless

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan wants to move hundreds more homeless people into tiny homes, emergency shelters and other immediate housing in the next 90 days.

Her plan to be unveiled Wednesday comes two weeks after she signed into a law a tax on large businesses to pay for homeless services and low-income housing.

That employee-hours tax will begin in January but a coalition of businesses is collecting signatures to put a referendum on the November ballot to overturn the tax.

Durkan’s plan relies on one-time money from the sale of city property to provide immediate housing for 525 additional people each night. Currently, the city operates about 2,032 shelter beds.

The plan needs City Council approval.

Last year, the Seattle region had the third-highest number of homeless people in the U.S.