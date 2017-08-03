Seattle Man Raises Money To Pay Spokane School Lunch Debts

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A Seattle man is raising money to help students in Spokane pay for school lunches.

Jeff Lew has raised $3,500 on a GoFundMe page to pay Spokane students’ lunch debts and fight lunch shaming.

Lew is opposed to a widespread practice where schools mark students in some way, indicating that they don’t have money left in their lunch account or are close to running out.

The Spokesman-Review reports that in some districts, cafeteria workers are even supposed to take the children’s food and throw it away if they’re unable to pay.

Lew has started similar campaigns in Seattle, Tacoma and Renton.