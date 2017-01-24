Seattle Man Brought Underage Girls To Portland For Prostitution

SEATTLE (AP) – A Seattle-area man is facing federal charges in connection with the human trafficking of a girl brought to Oregon to work in strip clubs.

Seattlepi.com reports federal prosecutors in Oregon say 19-year-old Kamajah Skannal took a runaway 17-year-old girl from Federal Way to Portland to work as a prostitute.

The girl came to the attention of authorities after her mother reported her missing.

Skannal was indicted on a human trafficking-related charge in October. Details of the charges against him weren’t made public until this month when court statements from an FBI agent were unsealed.

Investigators say Skannal drove her and other females to Portland to work as prostitutes, and provided the girl with a fake id in order to gain employment at a strip club.

Skannal was jailed until late last year but has been released on bond while his case proceeds.