Seattle Cyclist Dies in Oregon Crash

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a 32-year-old Seattle woman was killed in a bicycle crash near Redmond, Oregon.

KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/KP5tyN ) 32-year-old Katie Jenks was discovered by passing motorists Wednesday morning near Borden Beck Wildlife Preserve.

Redmond authorities responded and declared her dead at the scene.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says she was traveling west when she went off the shoulder, suffering fatal injuries.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve found no witnesses to the crash and say a vehicle or other obstruction wasn’t involved.

The sheriff’s office says there may have been a mechanical issue with her bicycle.

She was not wearing a helmet.

Any possible witnesses are asked to contact the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911.