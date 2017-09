SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – An Alaska Airlines flight from Chicago to Seattle made an emergency landing in Spokane because of a medical emergency.

KOMO-TV reports an Alaska spokeswoman said a male passenger collapsed outside a lavatory on the plane Thursday.

Officials say a physician on the plane started CPR and was assisted by two medics.

The plane landed in Spokane, and the passenger was taken to a local hospital. There is no information on his condition.

The flight then continued to Seattle.

—