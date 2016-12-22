Seaside Police Sgt. Named The Oregonian’s Person Of The Year

photo courtesy of KGW

Portland, Or. – The Oregonian has named Seaside Police Sgt. Jason Goodding it’s Person of the Year. He was one of 25 nominees voted on by the public. The 39 year old was shot and killed in the line of duty back in February while trying to make an arrest outside the Pig and Pan Restaurant.

Seaside Police Chief David Ham says ” it’s an honor to see he’s being recognized from the public…..its bittersweet obviously with the fact that we’ve lost such a close friend and co-worker.”

Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin, who lives next door to Goodding’s family says ” obviously its a great honor for him to be named Person of the Year this year. I’m sure the family is very excited about it. Amy and the girls have some really close family, which is great and then also the law enforcement family which has wrapped their arms around them. We’ve all come together and getting through the best of it.”