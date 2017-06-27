Searching For Suspects Who Attacked Trimet Driver

Portland, Oregon – A Trimet Bus Driver was pepper-sprayed and assaulted. Now police are asking for your help finding the three riders who did it.

The attack happened at Northeast 42nd and Holman Street, near Fernhill park, a couple weeks ago on Friday June 9th around 11:30pm. According to police, the three suspects pepper sprayed the driver and spat on them.

Trimet camera footage was able to snap a shot of the three girls before they took off.

Police described the first girl as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with short hair and a cast on her left arm. The second girl is 5 feet 5 inches tall. The third girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, with short hair and glasses.

If you recognize them you can call police or leave them a tip on the Portland Police Website.