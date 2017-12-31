Searching For Suspect In Deadly Vancouver Shooting

Vancouver, WA – No suspects yet, in a deadly Vancouver shooting. Police were called to Northeast 28th street near 125th, just after 4am Saturday morning. That’s where they found the victim dead inside his home. Investigators believe there is no danger to the public. Neighbors tell KGW normally this is a pretty quiet neighborhood, but the gunshots woke some of them up. No word yet on who the victim is.

Read more from Vancouver Police:

On December 30, 2017, at approximately 4:05 a.m., Vancouver Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 12500 block of NE 28th Street. When Officers arrived they located an adult male in the area deceased. There is no suspect information at this time but detectives do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

Detectives from the Vancouver Police Major Crime Unit are investigating. Nothing further is available at this time.

