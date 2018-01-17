Searchers Looking for Missing Man in Southwestern Oregon
By Grant McHill
|
Jan 17, 2018 @ 3:22 PM

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Curry County Sheriff John Ward says searchers are looking for a Port Orford man who has been missing since last week.

Ward says the mother of 34-year-old Tyler Batch reported the disappearance Saturday. She told investigators that Batch had borrowed her car four days earlier and never returned.

The sheriff says the car was found later in the weekend on a Forest Service road more than 30 miles east of Port Orford.

Searchers on ATVs checked surrounding roadways and spur roads but found no sign of Batch.

Ward says the search area expanded Tuesday and the effort continued Wednesday.

Those with information about Batch’s whereabouts are asked to call the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

Related Content

Kidnapped Woman Mouths “Help Me” and i...
Oregon State Police Help Rescue Ducklings From Sto...
Mushroom Picker Missing In Tillamook State Forest
Missing 11-Year-Old Girl May Be In Danger
Detectives Still Searching for Missing Jackson Cou...
Search And Rescue Crews Need Help To Stay Open
Comments