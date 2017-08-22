Searchers Find Missing Teen On Mt. St. Helens

Skamania County, Wash. – The Volcano Rescue Team has found 15 year old Katrina Osborne from Longview, who’s been missing on Mt. St. Helens since yesterday. Skamania County Sheriff Dave Brown says she was found near the Smith Creek Trailhead and is in good condition.

He says the girl became separated from her family yesterday morning and “she ended up cross country over to another road. We found her eclipse glasses, our searchers did, sometime late yesterday afternoon.”

The search involved ground crews, two dog teams and a helicopter.