Search Suspended for Missing Boogie Boarder

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 17-year-old Colorado boy who disappeared off the Oregon Coast while boogie boarding after he was hit by a wave.

The Coast Guard said Thursday in a press release that the boy’s father, 50-year-old Robert Joseph Allen, drowned while trying to rescue his son, Samuel Vicente Allen.

The elder Allen’s body was recovered by a rescue swimmer but he could not be resuscitated.

The younger Allen was presumed drowned in 58-degree water off Rockaway Beach in central Oregon.

The Coast Guard says the teen’s stepmother called 911 about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to say both her husband and stepson had disappeared in the surf.

The family is from Fort Collins, Colorado.