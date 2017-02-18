Search On For Missing 2 Year Old In NE Portland

Portland, Oregon – A 2 year old child is missing in Northeast Portland. His name is River. He was last seen wearing black pajamas with stars on them. River has blonde hair and blue eyes. Sgt. Pete Simpson says officers have been searching all morning near NE 67th and Halsey. Here is a photo of River, please call police if you see him.

Here is more information from Portland Police:

NORTH PRECINCT OFFICERS SEARCHING FOR MISSING 2-YEAR-OLD BOY (PHOTO)

Posted on FlashAlert: February 18th, 2017 8:10 AM News Release from Portland Police Bureau