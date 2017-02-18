Search On For Missing 2 Year Old In NE Portland

Portland, Oregon – A 2 year old child is missing in Northeast Portland. His name is River. He was last seen wearing black pajamas with stars on them. River has blonde hair and blue eyes. Sgt. Pete Simpson says officers have been searching all morning near NE 67th and Halsey. Here is a photo of River, please call police if you see him.
Here is more information from Portland Police:
Posted on FlashAlert: February 18th, 2017 8:10 AM
River is a 2-year-old male, is very mobile and has no known health issues. He was last seen wearing black pajamas with stars on them. River has blonde hair and blue eyes.
At approximately 6:00 a.m. this morning, North Precinct officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Northeast 67th Avenue after the child’s mother reported that she woke up and he was not in bed with her.
Numerous officers, including a Canine Unit, have been searching the neighborhood, including Rose City Golf Course. The Portland Police Bureau’s Air Support Unit will be assisting with the search, weather permitting, and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) personnel are responding to assist.
Police are asking area residents that may be out and about to keep an eye out for River and to immediately call 9-1-1 if they see him.
Updates will be provided when they become available.