Saturday was day five, and the last day that search and rescue crews will be looking for a missing skier on Mt. Hood. No one has seen 57-year-old Steve Leavitt since Tuesday. Searchers say, it’s been determined the skier could not have survived on the mountain since then. Although the rescue operation is now being called off, a voluntary recovery effort for Leavitt’s body will happen as the weather permits.
A search plane and a military helicopter failed to find the missing skier.
Search For Lost Skier Called Off
