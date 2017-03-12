Search For Lost Skier Called Off

Saturday was day five, and the last day that search and rescue crews will be looking for a missing skier on Mt. Hood. No one has seen 57-year-old Steve Leavitt since Tuesday. Searchers say, it’s been determined the skier could not have survived on the mountain since then. Although the rescue operation is now being called off, a voluntary recovery effort for Leavitt’s body will happen as the weather permits.

A search plane and a military helicopter failed to find the missing skier.