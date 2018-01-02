Search Called Off For Missing Kayaker In Seaside

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities have called off the search for a man who was last seen fishing for crab from a kayak near the mouth of the Seaside Estuary.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports City of Seaside spokeswoman Esther Moberg says the Coast Guard called off the search Tuesday afternoon, citing “survivability factors” including the fact that Matthew Manley was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.

The Seaside Police Department began searching for the 42-year-old Tualatin man on New Year’s Day.

Manley was last seen in an area where water temperatures are about 50 degrees Farenheit (10 degrees Celsius).

The U.S. Coast Guard was assisting with 47-foot motor lifeboats and helicopter crews.

There have been no signs of Manley, his kayak or his crabbing gear.