Search Continues For Missing Boy

Salem, Oregon – Salem Police and firefighters are looking for a missing five year old boy. He was playing at Wallace Marine Park at 5:30 PM Friday evening, when he was last seen at the water’s edge near the pedestrian bridge over the Willamette River. Salem Police say he was with other children, but no one knows where he went.

The boy is identified as Allen Pearson. Marine Patrol deputies searched the water, but don’t know if Pearson went in the water, wandered off or was kidnapped. The search for him ended at 11:30 PM Friday night, and will continue this weekend.