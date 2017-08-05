Sean Spicer relinquishes press secretary Twitter account to Sarah Sanders

Jim Watson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Sean Spicer on Friday night passed the social media baton to Sarah Sanders, who replaced him as White House press secretary last month.

“Today, I’m turning the @PressSec handle over to Sarah,” Spicer tweeted from @PressSec. “It’s been an incredible honor sharing @POTUS’ message with over 2M followers each day.”

About 15 minutes later, Sanders tweeted back.

Thank you @SeanSpicer for the

2 million+ followers #AmericaMustReallyLoveYou — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) August 4, 2017

The social media lovefest continued, with Spicer responding, “You’re very welcome.”

White House deputy communications director Jessica Ditto tweeted as well.

The Twitter shake-up means that Sanders will no longer tweet from the @SHSanders45 handle, while Spicer will now tweet from the handle @SeanSpicer.

Signing off. Follow me @PressSec for updates. — Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) August 4, 2017

It also means that Sanders will enjoy a significant boost in followers, jumping to 2 million from more than 950,000 followers. Spicer, however, will downgrade to 384,000 followers.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.