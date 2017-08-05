Sean Spicer relinquishes press secretary Twitter account to Sarah Sanders

Jim Watson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Sean Spicer on Friday night passed the social media baton to Sarah Sanders, who replaced him as White House press secretary last month.
“Today, I’m turning the @PressSec handle over to Sarah,” Spicer tweeted from @PressSec. “It’s been an incredible honor sharing @POTUS’ message with over 2M followers each day.”
About 15 minutes later, Sanders tweeted back.
Thank you @SeanSpicer for the
2 million+ followers #AmericaMustReallyLoveYou
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) August 4, 2017
The social media lovefest continued, with Spicer responding, “You’re very welcome.”
You’re very welcome. https://t.co/fNPD6Xdp75
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 4, 2017
White House deputy communications director Jessica Ditto tweeted as well.
Passing of the @PressSec account baton. Welcome, Sarah! Thank you for everything, @seanspicer. https://t.co/QDt3Dh6l41
— Jessica Ditto (@JessicaDitto45) August 4, 2017
The Twitter shake-up means that Sanders will no longer tweet from the @SHSanders45 handle, while Spicer will now tweet from the handle @SeanSpicer.
Signing off. Follow me @PressSec for updates.
— Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) August 4, 2017
It also means that Sanders will enjoy a significant boost in followers, jumping to 2 million from more than 950,000 followers. Spicer, however, will downgrade to 384,000 followers.
