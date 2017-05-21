Seal Invites Girl To Swim

If you’re headed to the coast, a word of warning… BEWARE OF SEALS! A little girl in British Columbia learned that lesson the hard way. Folks were gathered around feeding a seal near a dock when the ocean dwelling acrobat decided he wanted someone to swim with.

As you can see, the little girl he invited wasn’t too keen on the cold water. She was quickly pulled out of the water and didn’t suffer any injuries. Physically any way, psychologically it could be a different story.

