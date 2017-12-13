SE Portland Pot Shop Fire Goes Two Alarms

Portland, Oregon – A Portland Marijuana company caught fire. The flames broke out just after 6:30pm Wednesday night at Green Planet on SE 111th Avenue north of Foster Road. The fire burned in the office area so it didn’t hurt any plants.

The office cat was inside, but he’s alright. Firefighters say the wind spread the flames quickly and crews had to call for backup to get it under control. Then, early this morning, a second fire broke out at the same location. Portland fire and rescue says it’s unclear if the first fire rekindled, they are still working to find out how both fires started.

Read more from Portland Fire and Rescue:

UPDATE: At 0147am fire crews returned to the scene after patrol officers in the area reported seeing flames through the roof of the building. On arrival firefighters found heavy fire conditions in the same building as the earlier fire. Fire crews initiated a defensive attack with large master stream hose lines and worked to control embers and prevent the spread of the fire to other nearby buildings. Fire crews remain on scene at this time extinguishing hotspots. Investigators will work to determine the nature and circumstances surrounding the rekindle of the building.

This evening at 6:43pm fire crews were dispatched to the 6100 block of SE 111th Ave. On arrival, responders found smoke in the industrial park and further investigation revealed a fire in one of the metal clad buildings. As crews worked to get hose lines to the seat of the fire, the fire burned through the roof of the building. At 6:57pm the incident commander called a second alarm to get additional resources. During this incident, several challenges arose for firefighters, the first was when a fire hydrant located near the fire building failed to operate. Fire crews had to back track and connect to a different hydrant located outside the industrial park and stretch hose lines approximately 500 feet to the area of the fire building. The second challenge occurred when a large communication line burned through and dropped to the ground. At fire scenes, all downed wires are treated as live power lines until the power company can confirm they’re de-energized and safe.

Fire attack crews were able to locate the fire in an interior bathroom and, once found, quickly extinguished it. Fire Investigators determined the fire was started by a faulty exhaust fan in the ceiling of the bathroom. There were no injuries as a result of this fire. Preliminary damage estimates are approximately $60,000 to the building and its contents.

The fire building contained the business offices for Green Earth Dispensary, however, there was no marijuana production or processing occurring in the fire building, it was just office space.

Images courtesy of Portland Police East Precinct Twitter Account