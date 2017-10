Photo courtesy of Rosemary Reynolds

Portland, Or. – The Alderwood Apartment complex at SE 174th and Alder has been evacuated while police respond to a domestic disturbance call. Portland Police say a man and a woman got into a dispute in one of the apartment units and she was assaulted. The man is refusing to come out.

People evacuated from the building are now sitting in a Tri Met bus to keep warm. Nearby Alder School is closed due to the ongoing situation.