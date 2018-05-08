Scrap Yard Pile Grows

Portland Ore – Cars are once again piling up at the Northeast Portland scrap yard where a 5-alarm fire in March destroyed a number of homes and killed at least 16 pets. The memory of the fire at NW Metals is fresh in the minds of residents along NE 75th Avenue, and as the pile of cars grows, so do their concerns. karl Smith is one of them …

NW Metals is working with the DEQ to comply with the clean-up order. NW Metals is allowed to continue their business, even if it means stacking cars on top of burned material.