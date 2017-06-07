School Funding Package Moves Forward In Salem

Salem, Or. – School funding advocates turn up the heat on lawmakers as they advance a money package for schools. About a thousand protesters from the teachers union and school boards have let lawmakers know loud and clear the $ 8.2. billion dollar K-12 funding package just approved in committee just doesn’t cut it. They say schools need $8.4 billion to avoid teacher layoffs and shorter school years. They are calling on lawmakers to boost business taxes.

They rallied outside the Capitol Tuesday and then lined the hallways inside, chanting “8.2 just won’t do.” That tactic didn’t go over well with committee members voting on the package. Portland Senator Rod Monroe told oregonlive lawmakers should be applauded, not jeered. Next stop for the funding package..the senate floor tomorrow