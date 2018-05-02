School District Declines Participation in Reading Program
By Grant McHill
|
May 2, 2018 @ 12:08 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A second Oregon school district has elected not to allow its third- through fifth-graders to participate in a statewide reading program after finding the content of a book inappropriate.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Cascade School District has decided not to take part in the Oregon Battle of the Books, citing concerns related to the book “George,” about a transgender child.

The book tells the story of 10-year-old George, who everyone thinks is a boy but who feels like she is a girl.

Superintendent Darin Drill says the concerns are “not so much about the transgender issue,” but about a couple of scenes deemed inappropriate.

The program does not require students to participate or to read every book.

The Hermiston School District has also declined to participate in the program.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Eugene Woman Gets Life for Boyfriend’s Death Man Jailed 5 Months After Getting Shot by Pendleton Police Big Day at Hanford Federal Judge Sides With Fish in Klamath Water Dispute Oregon State Student Faces Additional Hate-Crime Charge District Won’t Allow Students to Read Book on Transgender Child
Comments