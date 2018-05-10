School District Accused of Using Bible Reading as Punishment

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon school district is accused of forcing students to read Bible passages as a form of punishment, among other accusations.

The Coos Bay World reported Tuesday that the North Bend School District initially denied the claim, but the building administrator later acknowledged in an interview with state education officials that he demanded Bible reading for punishment.

The allegations include an LGBTQ student being forced to read the Bible, and extend to whether LGBTQ students were discriminated against after reporting sexual harassment.

The allegations are detailed in a March 6 letter from the Oregon Department of Education to District Superintendent Bill Yester.

The district wrote in a statement that the allegations occurred over the course of several years, “most of which had not been brought to the district’s attention.”

Information from: The World, http://www.theworldlink.com