School Bus Crashes In NE Portland; At Least Two Kids Get Minor Injuries

Portland, Oregon –

A Portland Public School bus has crashed this morning in Northeast Portland. At least two students on board suffered minor injuries, the rest of the kids seem to be okay. The bus appears to have hit a tree and at least two other parked cars. KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds talked with the owner of the car which has extensive damage.

She says she was in her kitchen when she heard the loud noise at NE 57th and Thompson, just south of Sandy Blvd, a little after 8:30am Friday morning. She says it’s garbage pick up day for them and at first she though it may have just been the garbage truck making noise, but the crashing sound didn’t seem right to her. So she ran outside and that’s when she saw the crash. She was one of the first to rush to the aid of the students on board. She tells us one student was bleeding from the mouth, and another student needed an ice pack. We’re told that an animal may have ran out in front of the bus, possibly causing the crash but investigators are still working to confirm that. We’ve also talked with the Portland Public School district about the incident and will have much more later today on Portland’s Afternoon News 4 to 7pm.

Photos courtesy of KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds