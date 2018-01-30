Scappoose Police Look For Suspected Bank Robber

Scapoose, OR – Investigators believe the man responsible for today’s Scappoose bank robbery is the “Froggy Robber,” now wanted in a total of five bank robberies. The FBI recently offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his identification, arrest and conviction.

Witnesses describe the bank robber as a Hispanic man, approximately 20-40 years of age, 5’3″ – 5’5″, about 160 pounds. Suspect was wearing blue pants with a blue hoodie and black shoes. Suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you see the suspect or have any information on the suspect’s location, call the FBI at 503-224-4181 or 911.

The other four robberies include:

On October 19, 2017, at approximately 10:15 a.m., the Columbia Bank located at 1455 Southeast 1st Avenue in Canby, Oregon, was robbed by an unknown male suspect. The suspect approached the teller counter, jumped the counter, and threatened employees with a knife while taking the money from all of the teller drawers. The unknown suspect then fled on foot.

On November 27, 2017, at approximately 11:06 a.m., an unknown male suspect entered the Albina Community Bank located at 2002 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Portland, Oregon, approached the teller counter, jumped over the counter, and robbed the tellers at knifepoint. The suspect then fled on foot.

On December 27, 2017, at approximately 11:00 a.m., an unknown male suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank located at 8699 SW Main St, Wilsonville, Oregon, approached the teller counter, jumped over it, and robbed the tellers at knifepoint. The suspect then fled on foot.

On January 11, 2018, at approximately 10:00 a.m., an unknown male suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank located at 6785 Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton, Oregon, approached the teller counter, jumped over it, and robbed the tellers at knifepoint. The suspect then fled on foot.

Scappoose, Or. – The FBI, Scappoose Police Department, and multiple law enforcement agencies around the region responded to a bank robbery at the US Bank branch located at 52313 Columbia River Hwy in Scappoose, Oregon this morning. During the course of the robbery, witnesses say the robber jumped the teller counter and threatened bank employees with a knife, demanded cash, received cash and left the bank.

Reports that the suspect may have taken a school bus as a getaway vehicle are INACCURATE. Scappoose authorities have accounted for all school buses and all drivers.

