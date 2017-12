Sauvie Island – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting on Sauvie Island Tuesday night. 28 year old Andre Kage was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault, robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. The victim ended up on the porch of a pastor’s home.

Pastor Russell Richardson of the Sauvie Island Community Church said a man knocked on his door at around 7 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.