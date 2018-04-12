Sandy Woman Arrested Crashes Stolen Car Into Police Rig

BEAVERTON, Ore.– 28 year old Danielle Hague is accused of stealing a 1990 Honda Civic. She was contacted by a Washington county Deputy in the Walker Road Fred Meyer parking lot. she ignored his commands put the car in reverse backing into the front end of the patrol car. She then hit the gas and led him on a high speed chase through Beaverton ending up at Murray Blvd and Butner Road. Deputies used a pit maneuver to stop the car it crashed into a tree. Hogue was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and arrested right after.

Her boyfriend 35 year old Wayde Silva Jr. of Portland was found hiding in a bathroom stall inside that same Fred Meyer. the couple is accused of shoplifting in the store. Both are wanted on warrants. Some new charges facing Hague include possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted assault of an officer. Silva faces identity theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.