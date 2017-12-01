Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Pre-Cut Melons

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state health officials say a Salmonella outbreak involving pre-cut fruit sold at Washington and Oregon grocery stores has sickened 18 people.

The Washington state Department of Health said Friday that 16 people in Washington and two in Oregon have been diagnosed with Salmonella.

Most of the people diagnosed were in King and Snohomish counties with one each in Mason, Pierce, Thurston and Yakima counties. Officials say in Oregon the cases were found in Multnomah and Wasco counties.

Officials say people who bought pre-cut watermelon, cantaloupe, or fruit mixes containing watermelon or cantaloupe from around Oct. 25 to Dec. 1 from QFC, Fred Meyer, Rosauers and Central Market should throw it away.

Lab results identified Salmonella Newport as the cause. The symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

People experiencing any of the symptoms should contact their health care provider.