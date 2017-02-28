Salem Woman And Dog Attacked By Three Dogs

Salem, Or. – A Salem woman and her dog were attacked by three large dogs over the weekend. Jeannie Watkins says ” this is not something you expect.” The dogs bit her hand and left puncture wounds all over the body of her dog, Parker. He’s been to the vet to be treated for his wounds and will undergo some imaging today to check for further injuries.

Watkins doesn’t blame the dogs, which escaped from their yard. She says it’s all about the responsibility of the pet owner. Watkins says ” just being responsible and making sure, especially if you have three of them that they’re secured and licensed and you know, loved.”