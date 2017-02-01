Salem Woman Arrested After Strangling Puppy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested a woman accused of fatally choking a puppy at a Salem home.

Court documents say officers found 43-year-old Meagan Lafferty with her hands around the 9-week-old puppy’s neck, and they had to pry her fingers away to arrest her.

Authorities say Lafferty was a guest at the house and initially tried to steal the puppy. When the puppy’s owner tried to stop her, Lafferty allegedly strangled the pet while saying: “I am God, and I am here to end his misery.”

Lafferty has been charged with aggravated animal abuse and theft. Held on $20,000 bail, her first court appearance is set for Thursday.