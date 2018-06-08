Salem Water Advisory Remain In Place Through Weekend

Salem, Oregon – No tap water for kids and those with weak immune systems in Salem throughout the weekend.
Salem’s drinking water advisory will stay in place until Monday. Salem city officials spoke at a news conference this morning.
The latest testing results on Salem’s drinking water shows toxins are STILL present. They will continue to do more testing today and tomorrow. They say they need two days in a row of good test results before they can lift the latest advisory.
They remind us the water is safe to drink for most of the population. It’s only young children and those with compromised immune systems that are at risk and should NOT drink the tap water.
Salem, Ore. — Test results received this morning from water samples taken on Wednesday, June 6, once again indicate the presence of cyanotoxins in the water distribution system above EPA advisory levels for vulnerable populations. The most recent data will be on the City’s website.
Salem’s water continues to be safe for the vast majority of our community. However, before the advisory can again be lifted, two consecutive days of results below EPA guidelines are necessary. The advisory will be in effect through at least Monday. Staff will continue assessing water samples through the weekend and continue to provide results to the public. The present Drinking Water Advisory for vulnerable populations was issued on Wednesday, June 6, and continues to apply to the following:
- Children under the age of six
- People with compromised immune systems or pre-existing liver conditions
- People receiving dialysis treatment, or other sensitive populations
- Pregnant women or nursing mothers
- The elderly and other sensitive populations (as a precautionary measure)
- Pets
To ensure that safe drinking water is available to those in need, the City of Salem will continue to partner with other water utilities, county and State of Oregon public health/emergency response agencies, and private entities to provide drinking water to those in need. Drinking water filling stations (residents need to bring their own clean and sanitary containers) have been established at the following locations and are operating around the clock:
- AMF Firebird Lanes, 4303 Center St. NE, Salem
- Bush’s Pasture Park, Mission St. entrance, 600 Mission St. SE, Salem
- Chemeketa Community College, Brown Parking Lot, 4000 Lancaster Dr. NE, Salem
- City of Keizer Civic Center, 4969 Rickman Rd NE, Keizer
- East Salem Suburban Water District, 3805 La Branch St. SE, Salem (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Former Cheverolet Dealership, 5325 Denver St., Turner
- Geer Park, 3071 State St., Salem
- Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1865 Bill Frey Dr, Salem
- Wallace Marine Park, 200 Glen Creek Rd. NW, Salem
- Woodmansee Park, 4629 Sunnyside Rd. SE, Salem
For the vast majority of Salem residents, the water remains safe to drink and no action is needed. Residents in need of assistance can contact City of Salem Public Works at 503-588-6311. For health information during the advisory, please call 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. this weekend and 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday. Licensed facilities, including restaurants and public pools, with questions and those seeking health-related information can contact Marion County at 503-588-5108.
The water advisory has impacted many people in Salem and surrounding areas. The City of Salem continues to be thankful for the continued patience and support of the community, partnering agencies, and local volunteer groups.
Additional information will continue to be distributed through the City’s social media accounts and website (www.cityofsalem.net).
—————————–
Agua todavía segura para la mayoría- aviso de agua para beber para la población vulnerable continua hasta lo menos el lunes
Salem, Ore. — Los resultados de la muestra de agua recibida el miércoles, junio 6, índico la presencia de cyanotoxins en el sistema de distribución de agua arriba de la directiva del EPA para la población vulnerable. La información más reciente estará disponible en la página web de Salem.
El agua de Salem permanece seguro para la mayoría de nuestra comunidad. Para levantar el aviso, dos días consecutivas de resultados deben muestrear que el agua está bajo del nivel de la directiva del EPA es necesario. El aviso continuara hasta lo menos el lunes. Personal evaluara muestras durante el fin de semana y proveerá los resultados al público. El aviso del agua para beber para la población vulnerable fue levantado el miércoles, junio 6, aviso de agua sigue para los siguientes:
• Niños menores de seis años
• Personas con sistemas inmunes comprometidos o condiciones hepáticas preexistentes
• Personas que reciben tratamiento de diálisis u otras poblaciones sensibles
• Los ancianos y otros poblaciones sensitivos (medida precautorio)
• Mujeres embarazadas o madres lactantes
• Mascotas
Para asegurar que el agua de beber esté disponible para ellos que lo necesitan, la ciudad de Salem continuara asociado con otros agencias de agua, salud pública/emergencia y organizaciones privadas para proveer agua de tomar para ellos que lo necesitan. Estaciones de agua (por favor vengan preparados con sus propios contenedores sanitarios) han sido establecidas en las siguientes ubicaciones:
- Wallace Marine Park, estacionamiento de barcos, 200 Glen Creek Rd. NW, Salem
- Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1865 Bill Frey Drive NE, Salem
- Bush’s Pasture Park, en la entrada de Mission St., 600 Mission St. SE, Salem
- Woodmansee Park, 4629 Sunnyside Rd. SE, Salem
- Geer Park, 3071 State St, Salem
- Chemeketa Community College, en el aparcamiento Brown Lot, por la calle 45 Ave NE, 4000Lancaster Drive NE, Salem
- AMF Firebird Lanes, 4303 Center St. NE, Salem
- East Salem Suburban Water District, 3805 La Branch St. SE, Salem (abiertos de 8 a.m a 8 p.m.)
- City of Keizer Civic Center, 930 Chemawa Rd NE, Keizer
- Anteriormente Chevrolet Dealership, 5325 Denver Street, Turner
Para la mayoría de los residentes de Salem, el agua es segura para beber y no se necesita tomar ninguna medida. Residentes que necesiten asistencia pueden ponerse en contacto con la Ciudad de Salem Public Works al 503-588-6311. Para obtener información médica durante el aviso, llame al 2-1-1 de 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. hasta el domingo, y el lunes 8 a.m. a 6 p.m. Instalaciones con licencias, incluyendo restaurantes y piscinas públicas con preguntas u otros en busca de información relacionada con la salud pueden comunicarse con Marion County (el departamento del Condado de Marion) al 503-588-5108.
El aviso del agua ha impactado a muchas personas en Salem y áreas alrededor. La ciudad de Salem continúa ser agradecido por su paciencia y soporte a la comunidad, agencias, y grupos de voluntarias locales
Información adicional continuara siendo disponible en la página web de la Ciudad al (www.cityofsalem.net) y en nuestras redes sociales.