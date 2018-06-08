Salem Water Advisory Remain In Place Through Weekend

Salem, Oregon – No tap water for kids and those with weak immune systems in Salem throughout the weekend.

Salem’s drinking water advisory will stay in place until Monday. Salem city officials spoke at a news conference this morning.

The latest testing results on Salem’s drinking water shows toxins are STILL present. They will continue to do more testing today and tomorrow. They say they need two days in a row of good test results before they can lift the latest advisory.

They remind us the water is safe to drink for most of the population. It’s only young children and those with compromised immune systems that are at risk and should NOT drink the tap water.

