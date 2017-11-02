Salem Teachers Told to Report Any Student Sexual Activity

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An online petition and a protest at the Oregon Capitol highlight opposition to the Salem-Keizer School District’s strict interpretation of a law intended to protect children.

The Statesman Journal reports teachers and staff were recently told they must contact police if they learn a student is sexually active. Under Oregon law, any person younger than 18 is unable to give consent, so any sexual activity is considered abuse and must be reported.

Some students, teachers and parents believe that goes too far, and will leave teens without an adult they can confide in at school. The petition has generated more than 550 signatures. A few students protested at the Capitol last week and another rally is planned.

Superintendent Christy Perry says the district respects their right to protest, and rallying at the Capitol is a good choice because state laws begin with the Legislature.