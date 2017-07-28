Salem Security Guard Arrested For Murder

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say they have arrested a Salem security guard in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man last weekend.

The Statesman Journal reports that police arrested 33-year-old Gregory Capwell on Friday in the death of Jose Francisco Moreno in the parking lot of a Best Western hotel July 22.

Investigators did not specify why they arrested Capwell, but said they conducted multiple interviews, reviewed video surveillance and consulted with prosecutors.

Officials with his employer, Homefront Security, a Salem-based security company, did not immediately return a call seeking comment. It was not immediately clear if Capwell had obtained an attorney.

Capwell was previously arrested on fourth-degree assault, reckless driving and reckless endangerment charges in 2011. He was convicted of reckless driving, sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to attend anger management classes.

The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training lists him has having a reinstated professional certificate.