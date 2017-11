SALEM, Ore. (AP) – State Rep. Jodi Hack is resigning to become chief executive officer of the Oregon Home Builders Association.

The Republican confirmed the news in a statement Monday, saying it’s a bittersweet day.

Her district includes parts of South Salem, Aumsville and Turner. Marion County commissioners will appoint a replacement within 30 days of her official resignation.

Hack was elected in November 2014 and re-elected last year.