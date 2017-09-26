Salem Rejects Sit-Lie Ordinance

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Salem City Council rejected a proposal to outlaw sitting or lying on city sidewalks during the day.

The council instead voted Monday to establish a task force to study homelessness in downtown.

The Statesman Journal reports (https://is.gd/ev9Wh3 ) members of the public expressed concern about the proposal, saying it targets the homeless. Some called the proposal unconstitutional and inhumane.

Portland approved a similar ordinance that was struck down by a judge in 2009. The judge said it clashed with state law.