Salem Police Officer Resigns

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Salem police officer has resigned after he was charged with DUI and other crimes in a February incident in which he allegedly side-swiped a parked car.

The Statesman Journal reported Tuesday that 39-year-old Omar DeMarco resigned March 12 from the Salem Police Department.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office citation shows DeMarco was involved in the crash at 2:42 a.m. Feb. 17 in West Salem.

Charges including the DUI as well as criminal mischief and hit-and-run were filed against DeMarco on April 6.

Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton says DeMarco’s girlfriend initially said she crashed the car but DeMarco told investigators later that he was driving at the time.

It wasn’t immediately clear if DeMarco has an attorney.

