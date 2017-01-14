Salem Officer Involved in Shooting

Salem, Oregon – New information was released Saturday about a police shooting in Salem. A wanted man with a knife got into a confrontation with Salem Police, leading an officer to shoot him. According to police, the suspect 33-year-old Casey Howe was taken to a Portland hospital and is expected to live. The officer involved, Corporal Jake Pratt was NOT hurt, and is on administrative leave.

The shooting happened outside an Applebees on Liberty Street in Northeast Salem. More details will be released as they become available.