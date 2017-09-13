Salem Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Ex-Girlfriend

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Salem man has pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend.

The Statesman Journal reports (https://is.gd/KTAAwW ) that Cristian Acosta’s plea allowed him to avoid a possible death sentence. A judge will decide later this year whether to sentence him to life without parole or give him the chance for parole after 30 years.

The 23-year-old Acosta is not a U.S. citizen, and would face deportation if he is eventually released from prison.

The victim, 20-year-old Lucia Pamatz, knew Acosta was dangerous and filed a restraining order against him in June 2016. Three months later, she was fatally shot at her family’s home.