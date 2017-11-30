Salem Man Gets Life in Prison for Murder of Ex-Girlfriend

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Salem man who pleaded guilty to killing his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole.

The Statesman Journal reports Cristian Acosta addressed the victim’s family Wednesday, saying: “I did love Lucia Pamatz.”

Acosta was already on probation for assaulting Pamatz when he broke into her home last year and shot her twice. Pamatz had a restraining order against him.

An attorney for the 24-year-old Acosta unsuccessfully argued for a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years.