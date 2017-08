Salem, Or. – Salem Police responded to a traffic crash early today and found a car had run into a bridge abutment at 12th St SE and Bellevue St NE. Inside, they found the body of 55 year old Randy Breyer, who died at the scene. Police believe Breyer had been living out of his car and are asking anyone who saw him last night to call the Salem Police TIPS line at 503-588-8477.