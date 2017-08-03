Salem Man Accused Of Sexual Abuse At Day Care

Salem, Ore. — August 2, 2017, detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested 53-year old Jeffrey Rauch on several charges of sexual assault at an unlicensed day care.

Detectives were called after a minor accused Rauch of a sexual assault. It’s believed that the assault took place at the Rauch residence which at the time was also being used as an unlicensed day care.

Our news partner KGW reports Rauch is believed to have inappropriately touched the girls, one under 14 years old and the second under 12, from Jan. 1, 2016 until Aug. 1, 2017.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking to speak to anyone who may have or may have known anyone who used the Rauch residence for daycare services. If you believe you have information that can help detectives please call our tip line at 503 540 8079. Or you can submit a tip by texting TIPMCSO and your message to 847411.