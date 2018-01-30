Salem Homeless Camp Broken Up

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Authorities have broken up a homeless camp that was under a bridge in east Salem.

The bridge crosses near Costco and Lowe’s, and the Oregon Department of Transportation says a complaint from Lowe’s led to Monday’s sweep.

The Statesman Journal reports the timing frustrated advocates for the homeless who plan to tally the region’s homeless population Wednesday and don’t want to miss anyone.

Federal officials use the annual count to award money throughout the country to address homelessness. Last year’s count showed 1,151 homeless people living in Marion and Polk counties.

