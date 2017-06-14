Salem Elementary School Teacher Arrested For Sex Abuse

Salem, Ore. — An Elementary P.E. teacher is facing several charges after being accused of having a inappropriate sexual contact with a former student.

Salem Police Detectives say 40-year-old Shane Ross faces five counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, nine counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree and one count of Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the Second Degree.

Salem Police Lieutenant Dave Okada says they are worried there may be more victims out there and encourages anyone who may thing they are or know a victim, to call Salem Police.

Ross is listed as a Physical Education teacher at Englewood Elementary, part of the Salem/Keizer School District

Salem Police Department Tip Line at 503-588-8477.