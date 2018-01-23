Salem Driver Gets 18 Years for Killing 2 Teens

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Salem driver who killed two teenage pedestrians in a crash more than seven years ago has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Sophia Downing was traveling near Chemeketa Community College in September 2010 when her SUV went over a curb and struck three teenagers. Two died – 18-year-old Brittany Green and 16-year-old Francisco Cervantes – and a third was seriously injured.

Blood and urine samples taken from Downing found multiple prescription drugs in her system.

The Statesman Journal reports Downing went to trial in 2012 and was convicted of manslaughter, driving under the influence and other crimes. But the Oregon Court of Appeals overturned the verdict and 25-year prison sentence, citing faulty jury instructions.

Downing accepted a plea agreement instead of going through a second trial.

—

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com