Salem Drinking Water Contaminated; Stores Running Low On Bottled Water

Salem, Oregon – A health alert for young children or anyone with a vulnerable immune system: do not drink the tap water in Salem. Cyanotoxins from an algae bloom in the Detroit Reservoir have been found in the water. Officials are advising anyone under 6 years old, the elderly, pregnant, and anyone with liver issues to not drink it. Lacey Goeres-Priest with the City of Salem says there is no timeline for when this will end.

The city of Salem says boiling the water will not work, it could even make these toxins worse, and to use bottled water for drinking. Tap water can still be used to bathe, do dishes, and clean laundry however children under 6 should be supervised while bathing to make sure the water isn’t swallowed.

Making matters worse there is a growing bottled water shortage now in the Salem area, as many try to stock up. The Statesmen Journal reports the amount of bottled water is dwindling or already gone at many stores like Winco and Safeway. Workers say new shipments should arrive soon.

An emergency alert that was sent out about the water situation actually panicked some people all over Oregon last night. Some complain the alert had no details and it was too wide spread. The alert simply said “CIVIL EMERGENCY IN THE AREA—PREPARE FOR ACTION” But we quickly learned the alert was supposed to inform folks about the water advisory in Salem. Officials say the alert defaulted to civil emergency verbiage. Eventually, a revised alert was sent to provide appropriate information.

Read more from the City of Salem about the not drinking the tap water:

City of Salem: CYANOTOXINS PRESENT IN DRINKING WATER DO NOT DRINK THE TAP WATER — MAY 29, 2018 INFANTS, YOUNG CHILDREN AND OTHER VULNERABLE INDIVIDUALS Applies to City of Salem, City of Turner, Suburban East Salem Water District, and Orchard Heights Water Association

WHY IS THERE AN ADVISORY? ?-–? Low levels of cylindrospermopsin and microcystin (cyanotoxins) have been found in treated drinking water. These toxins are created by algal blooms in the source of City of Salem drinking water, Detroit Reservoir. ?-–? To ensure the greatest quality of drinking water, City of Salem voluntarily samples for such toxins during algal events. Samples were collected on May 23, 2018 and May 25, 2018. Results confirmed the presence of cyanotoxins in the drinking water at levels above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Cyanotoxins National Drinking Water Health Advisories. ?-–? Levels of toxins have been detected in the City of Salem water system that supplies water to City of Salem, City of Turner, Suburban East Salem Water District, and Orchard Heights Water Association. ?-–? Children under the age of six, people with compromised immune systems, people receiving dialysis treatment, people with pre-existing liver conditions, pets, pregnant women or nursing mothers, or other sensitive populations should follow this advisory. At this time, people not on this list may continue to drink the water unless additional messaging is received. Please visit cityofsalem.net for the most up to date information. ?-–? City of Salem is continuing to adjust treatment operations to reduce concentrations of cyanotoxins as quickly as possible.

WHAT SHOULD I DO? ?-–? Do Not Drink the tap water. ?-–? Bottled water should be used for drinking, making infant formula, making ice and preparing food and beverages. ?-–? Do Not Boil the tap water. Boiling the water will not destroy cyanotoxins and may increase the toxin levels. ?-–? Most water filters and purifiers will not remove this toxin from drinking water. See manufacturer’s recommendation for water filtration capabilities. ?-–? Everyone may use tap water for showering, bathing, washing hands, washing dishes, flushing toilets, cleaning and doing laundry. However, infants and young children under the age of six should be supervised while bathing and during other tap water-related activities to prevent accidental ingestion of water. ?-–? Drinking water containing cyanotoxins at levels exceeding the national drinking water Health Advisories can put you at risk of various adverse health effects including upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea as well as liver and kidney damage. Seek medical attention if you or family members are experiencing illness. ?-–? Animals may be vulnerable to adverse health effects of cyanotoxins at the detected levels indicated above; consider providing animals alternative sources of water. Contact a veterinarian if animals show signs of illness. ?-–? If you, your family members or your animals have experienced adverse cyanotoxin-related health effects, please contact your health care provider.

WHAT IS BEING DONE? ?-–? City of Salem is working closely with local and state public health and emergency response agencies to address the situation and to quickly reduce Cyanotoxin levels in tap water. ?-–? City of Salem will post an updated advisory when: the Cyanotoxin levels are less than or equal to the national drinking water Health Advisories, this Do Not Drink Advisory is lifted and/or if there are any changes to the conditions of this Do Not Drink Advisory. Updates will be provided Thursday, May 31, 2018 via the City of Salem web page, CityofSalem.net; City of Salem Alert System; local media; City of Salem social media. Residents can sign up on CityofSalem.net to receive emergency alerts from the City. ?-–? For more information please visit CityofSalem.net or call 503-588-6333. Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand.

More on the alert sent out:

